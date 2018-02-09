बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीचर बनने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए बड़े काम की है ये खबर, पेपर से पहले जान लें
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:23 PM IST
राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से रविवार को होने वाली राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट) -2017 की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। परीक्षा के लिए 2253 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए है जहां 9,79,768 परीक्षार्थी दे सकेेंगे। द्वितीय स्तर की परीक्षा में 8,04,122 और प्रथम स्तर की परीक्षा में 2,08,877 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा के लिए पंजीकृत किए गए हैं। प्रवेश-पत्र रीट की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किए जा सकते है। इस परीक्षा में 5 लाख 16 हजार 825 महिला परीक्षार्थी और 4 लाख 62 हजार 943 पुरूष परीक्षार्थी सम्मिलित होंगे।
