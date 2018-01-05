बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां बिकते हैं सियासत और बॉलीवुड के ग्लैमरस चेहरे...वो भी इतने से दाम पर
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
एक एेसा बाजार परवान चढ़ा हुआ है, जहां सियासत से लेकर बॉलीवुड के ग्लैमरस चेहरे खूब जमकर बिकते हैं। सबके दाम भी अलग-अलग हैं। पीएम मोदी का चेहरा हो तो खरीदार ज्यादा रुचि दिखाता है, वहीं बाहुबली का एक्शन भी ग्राहकों को लुभा रहा है। यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ हों या फिर दबंग सलमान खान, सभी कतार में लगे हैं।
