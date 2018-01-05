बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'मौत के मांझे' से जीवन के दंगल, डेथ फ्लाई साबित हो रहा है शौक का ये खेल
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:33 PM IST
किसी का मनोरंजन यदि किसी के लिए मौत का सबब बन जाए तो इस पर सोचने की आवश्यकता है। ऐसा ही कुछ इन दिनों गुजरात और राजस्थान के कई शहरों में देखने को मिल रहा है। राजसी शौक रहा पतंगबाजी का खेल आधुनिकता और मुनाफाखोरी के फेर में लोगों के लिए जानलेवा साबित हो रहा है। विशेषकर जयपुर में आसमान में तैरती पतंग सड़क पर चलने वालों के लिए डेथ फ्लाई साबित हो रही है। यह सब हो रहा है प्रतिबंधित चाइनीज मांझे के कारण। तमाम तरह की रोक के बाद भी जयपुर में चाइनीज मांझा खुलेआम बिक रहा है और इंसानी जान के साथ पक्षियों के लिए भी प्राणघातक साबित हो रहा है।
