सोने व सीसे से जगमगा उठा राजस्थान, करोड़ों टन के भण्डार मिले, ढूंढने वाले भी हैरान

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
काले सोने के लिए दुनियाभर के नक्शे पर छाए मरुधरा प्रदेश को प्रकृति की नयी सौगात मिली है। भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण ने राजस्थान की एक और अकूट संपदा के बारें में खुलासा किया है। विभाग के महानिदेशक एन कुटुम्बा ने बताया कि राजस्थान के दो जिले ऐसे है जहां करोड़ों टन सोने और सीसे के भण्डार खोजे गए है। उन्होंने बताया कि राजस्थान में प्राकतिक सम्पदा की खोज युद्धस्तर पर जारी है। यह सभी खोज कार्य भारत सरकार की एक परियोजना के अधीन किए जा रहे है। 
gold reserve

