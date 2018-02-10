बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय पुराणों से प्रेरणा लेकर हिटलर बनाना चाहता था 'टाइम मशीन', सरकार की पत्रिका का दावा
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 05:19 PM IST
इतिहास के पन्नों में सबसे खुंखार तानाशाह के रूप में माने जाने वाले जर्मनी के शासक एडोल्फ हिटलर के बारे में एक और दावा किया गया है। इस बार ये दावा राजस्थान सरकार की एक पत्रिका में किया गया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि हिटलर एक टाइम मशीन का निर्माण करने वाला था और इसके निर्माण करने का आइडिया उसे कहीं और से नहीं बल्कि भारतीय पौराणिक किताबों से मिला था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7ed7794f1c1bef7b8b66b1","slug":"adolf-hitler-want-to-make-time-machine-by-reading-ancient-indian-books-claimed-this-govt-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928', \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.