एशिया के नंबर वन रहे इस थाने के सामने युवक को मारकर जलाया और सोती रही पुलिस
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
पुलिस के अस्तित्व को अब अपराधी खुलेआम चुनौती दे रहे है और थाने के सामने ही बड़े-बड़े कांड हो रहे हैं। राजस्थान में तो क्राइम का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ा है। राजधानी जयपुर में बीते एक सप्ताह में दो मर्डर की वारदात सामने आ चुकी है। लेकिन अब तक दोनों वारदातों में पुलिस ने किसी भी आरोपी का नहीं पकड़ा है। हालांकि पुलिस के आला अधिकारी बतुकी बयानबाजी अवश्य कर रहे हैं। सबसे चौंकाने वाली वारदात बृहस्पतिवार सुबह हुई। इसमें कभी एशिया के नंबर वन थाना रहे शिप्रापथ के सामने कि अपराधियों ने न केवल एक व्यक्ति की हत्या की, बल्कि केरोसिन डालकर शव को जला भी डाला।
