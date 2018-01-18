बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस और तस्करों के बीच फिर फायरिंग, नहीं आए पकड़ में
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:31 AM IST
पुलिस की तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी राजस्थान-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर गो-तस्करों की ओर से होने वाली वारदातें नहीं थम रही हैं। गो-तस्करों के बुलंद होते हौंसले पुलिस के लिए परेशानी का सबब बने हुए हैं। गो-तस्करी की वारदातों से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित अलवर जिले में बीती रात फिर से तस्करों और पुलिस के बीच फायरिंग हुई। इसके बाद बाद गो-तस्कर गोवंश से भरा ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गए। गौरतलब है कि बीते कुछ माह में देखने में आया है कि गो-तस्कर लगातार हमलावर हो रहे हैं। वे पुलिस पर फायरिंग करने से भी नहीं चूकते हैं। बीती रात की वारदात भी किसी फिल्म अंदाज से कम नहीं थी।
