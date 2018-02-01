बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं वो तीन चेहरे जिन पर कांग्रेस ने खेला था दांव बदले में इन्होनें झोली में डाल दी जीत
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:22 PM IST
साल 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद से कांग्रेस के खेमे से जो रौनक लगभग गायब हो चुकि थी वो रौनक राजस्थान के तीन चेहरों ने वापस लौटा दी है। जी हां राजस्थान में उपचुनाव के माध्यम से कांग्रेस ने एक बड़ी जीत दर्ज करते हुए पार्टी में फिर से नई जान फूंक दी है जिसका श्रेय वैसे तो कांग्रेस के दिग्गजों को दिया जा रहा है मगर पार्टी ने जिन तीन लोगों पर दांव खेला था उनका जिक्र भी यहां बेहद जरूरी है।
