सीएम सहित 23 मंत्रियों की फौज भी नहीं बचा पाई भाजपा को, जनता ने ढहा दिए किले...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:18 PM IST
बीते कुछ समय से कई विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने वाली भारतीय जनता पार्टी को राजस्थान में बड़ा झटका लगा है। यहां हुए उपचुनावों में भाजपा को करारी शिकस्त मिली है। अलवर, अजमेर लोकसभा व मांडलगढ़ विधानसभा उपचुनाव को जीतने के लिए भाजपा ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी थी। लेकिन नतीजे चौंकाने वाले रहे है। भाजपा के नेताओं के अनुसार उपचुनाव के ऐसे नतीजों का अंदाजा भाजपा आलाकमान को भी नहीं थी। गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान के तीन महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव जीतने के लिए वसुंधरा राजे ने तमाम मंत्रियों व नेताओं को जिम्मेदारी दी थी।
