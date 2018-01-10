बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चुनाव में उतारे बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के इन उम्मीदवारों के कितने हैं चहेते, बता रहा है ये अकाउंट
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 06:25 PM IST
राजस्थान में आगामी 29 जनवरी को दो लोकसभा और एक विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होने वाले हैं। इसके तहत आज तीनों सीटों पर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारों की तरफ से नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया गया है। जहां विशाल रैली के साथ ये उम्मीदवार नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचे, वहीं इनके ट्विटर अकाउंट पर फॉलोअर की संख्या देखें तो हजार के पार भी नहीं मिलती।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5606ac4f1c1b1c198b5f5b","slug":"rajasthan-bypoll-how-many-followers-at-twitter-account-of-candidate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.