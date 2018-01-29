बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ea2774f1c1bb3208b607b","slug":"rajasthan-by-poll-result-can-decide-raje-pilot-and-gehlot-future","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947, \u0917\u0939\u0932\u094b\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजे, गहलोत और पायलट का भविष्य तय करेंगे ये चुनाव, एक फरवरी को परिणाम
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 09:56 AM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणामों के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस की रणनीति में बदलाव देखने को मिला है। इस का असर राजस्थान में हो रहे तीन उपचुनाव में भी नजर आ रहा है। जहां भाजपा ने इन चुनावों में जीत के लिए वंशवाद और जातिवाद का सहारा लिया है। वहीं दूसरी और कांग्रेस अपने दिग्गजों को फिर से एकजुट करने का प्रयास करती हुई नजर आई है। राजनीतिक जानकारों के अनुसार इन उपचुनावों के एक फरवरी को आने वाले परिणाम राजस्थान में राजनीति को काफी हद तक बदलने वाले सबित होंंगे।
