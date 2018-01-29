अपना शहर चुनें

राजे, गहलोत और पायलट का भविष्य तय करेंगे ये चुनाव, एक फरवरी को परिणाम

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 09:56 AM IST
rajasthan by poll result can decide raje pilot and gehlot future
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के ​परिणामों के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस की रणनीति में बदलाव देखने को मिला है। इस का असर राजस्थान में हो रहे तीन उपचुनाव में भी नजर आ रहा है। जहां भाजपा ने इन चुनावों में जीत के लिए वंशवाद और ​जातिवाद का सहारा लिया है। वहीं दूसरी और कांग्रेस अपने दिग्गजों को फिर से एकजुट करने का प्रयास करती हुई नजर आई है। राजनीतिक जानकारों के अनुसार इन उपचुनावों के एक फरवरी को आने वाले ​परिणाम राजस्थान में राजनीति को काफी हद तक बदलने वाले सबित होंंगे। 
