कांग्रेस नहीं भाजपा की जीत की राह में ये बने हुए है रोड़ा

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 10:04 AM IST
rajasthan by poll election result can be setback for bjp

सबका साथ सबका विकास का नारा देने वाली भारतीय जनता पार्टी के लिए आगामी चुनाव किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। राजस्थान में संभवत: फरवरी में होने वाले उपचुनावों में उसकी जीत में बाधा उसके अपने नेता ही साबित हो सकते है।

वहीं विकास का दावा करने वाली प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के लिए बीते कुछ माह में लिए गए फैसले उसके लिए उल्टे ही साबित हुए है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि चुनाव आयोग जल्द ही राजस्थान में होने वाले दो लोकसभा व एक विधानसभा सीट के उपचुनाव के लिए तारीख का ऐलान कर सकता है।

लेकिन प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार अपने नेताओं की बयानबाजी और गलत ​साबित हुए निर्णयों में ही उलझ कर रह गई है। वहीं कांग्रेस ने उपचुनाव की ना केवल तैयारियां प्रारंभ कर दी है अपितु अलवर लोकसभा चुनाव के​लिए उम्मीदवार का भी ऐलान कर दिया है। 

Your Story has been saved!