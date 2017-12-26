Download App
हिमाचल प्रदेश के बनने वाले नए मुख्यमंत्री का जयपुर से है गहरा नाता, जानें...

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
himachal pradesh jairam thakur cm connection from jaipur

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने हाल में हुए गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत दर्ज की है। जहां गुजरात में विजय रुपाणी की मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर ताजपोशी आज है वहीं हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर बुधवार को शपथ लेंगे। हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री बनने जा रहे जयराम ठाकुर स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं की मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर पहली पसंद रहे है। हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में वर्ष 1965 में जन्में ठाकुर का जयपुर से गहरा नाता है। 

