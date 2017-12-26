बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल प्रदेश के बनने वाले नए मुख्यमंत्री का जयपुर से है गहरा नाता, जानें...
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने हाल में हुए गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत दर्ज की है। जहां गुजरात में विजय रुपाणी की मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर ताजपोशी आज है वहीं हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर बुधवार को शपथ लेंगे। हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री बनने जा रहे जयराम ठाकुर स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं की मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर पहली पसंद रहे है। हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में वर्ष 1965 में जन्में ठाकुर का जयपुर से गहरा नाता है।
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
