मंदिर में दीपक जलाने की मांग को लेकर चार दिन से बंद है यह जिला, जानें....
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:05 AM IST
एक विवादित शिलाखंड पर पूजा-अर्चना की अनुमति नहीं देना प्रशासन के लिए गलफांस बन गया है। दरअसल जयपुर के नजदीक स्थित बूंदी जिला चार दिनों से बंद है। यहां स्थित मानधाता छतरी पर पूजा को लेकर हिन्दु महासभा और जिला प्रशासन के बीच ठन गई। नतीजतन हिन्दु महासभा और विभिन्न संगठनों ने चेतावनी दी है कि जब तक विवादित स्थल पर दीपक नहीं जलेगा तक तब बाजार नहीं खुलेंगे। आज भी बूंदी में बाजार खुलने की संभावना नहीं है।
