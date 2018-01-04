बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच होने वाले इस 'सेमीफाइनल' से तय हो जाएगा जनता का रुख
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:34 PM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजों ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों को रणनीति बदलने पर मजबूर कर दिया। जहां कांग्रेस अपने नए अध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में मंदिर के करीब दिखना चाहती है, वहीं भाजपा दलितों और पिछड़े वर्गों को साधने का प्रयास कर रही है। राजस्थान में 29 जनवरी को होने वाले तीन महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव में दोनों पर्टियों की इस नई रणनीति की परीक्षा हो जाएगी। इन सीटों के उपचुनावों को राजस्थान में दिसम्बर में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले का सेमीफाइनल माना जा रहा है। ये चुनाव जनता का रुख बता देंगे। अजमेर व अलवर लोकसभा उपचुनाव के अतिरिक्त मांडलगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में करीब 40 लाख मतदाता भाजपा के सुशासन के दावे या फिर कांग्रेस बदलाव की मांग पर मुहर लगाएंगे। वहीं इन उपचुनाव में मतदाताओं के लिए वीवीपैट मशीनें भी उत्सुकता का कारण हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4dcb4b4f1c1b0a788b67ba","slug":"bjp-congress-strategy-can-be-change-after-these-rajashan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.