इस शहर में हालात तनावपूर्ण, इंटरनेट बंद, जमकर बरसे पत्थर
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 09:43 AM IST
विवादित शिलाखंड पर पूजा नहीं करने का विरोध बेकाबू हो गया है। बीते दो दिन से राजस्थान का बूंदी शहर बंद है। यहीं नहीं धारा 144 लागू होने के बाद भी मंगलवार को दिनभर आगजनी और पत्थरबाजी का दौर जारी रहा।
इससे पूर्व सोमवार को भड़की हिंसा और पुलिस की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में हिन्दु महासभा की ओर से अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बूंदी बंद का आह्वान किया गया था। लेकिन मंगलवार को हालात इतने बिगड़े की हुड़दंगियों ने महासभा के नेताओं की बात भी नहीं मानी और शहर में जमकर उत्पात मचाया। अगली स्लाइड देखें
