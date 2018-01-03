बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4c6a874f1c1b41198b48ff","slug":"bjp-and-congress-still-not-declare-his-candidate-list-for-rajasthan-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0928, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आज से उपचुनावों के लिए नामांकन, कांग्रेस और भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों का इंतजार
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 11:00 AM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कांग्रेस के लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनावों के लिए आज से नामांकन प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो गई। राजस्थान में होने वाले तीन महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनावों के लिए नॉमिनेशन प्रक्रिया 10 जनवरी तक चलेगी। लेकिन सत्तारुढ़ भाजपा ने अभी तक इन उपचुनावों के लिए अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं की है। जबकि कांग्रेस ने अब तक केवल एक प्रत्याशी के नाम का ऐलान किया है। दरअसल दोनों ही पार्टी सोशल इंजीनियरिंग के कारण प्रत्याशियों के नाम घोषित नहीं कर सकी है।
