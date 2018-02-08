बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हरिया गैंग का कुख्यात बदमाश अरुण गुर्जर एनकाउंटर में ढेर, सरगना भागने में कामयाब
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:04 AM IST
पुलिस के सिरदर्द बन चुकी हरिया गैंग का मुख्य बदमाश अरुण गुर्जर बुधवार देर रात पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारा गया। अलवर पुलिस अधीक्षक राहुल प्रकाश ने बताया कि एनकाउंटर फरीदाबाद के नजदीक रात्रि करीब दो बजे हुआ है। एनकाउंटर में अलवर पुलिस व हरियाणा पुलिस की टीमें सम्मलित थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि एनकाउंटर के दौरान दोनों से फायरिंग हुई, जिसके बाद पुलिस की गोली अरुण गुर्जर के सिर में लगी और वह मारा गया।
