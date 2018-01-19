बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्करों के तांडव से सहमे हजारों लोग, पुलिस भी नतमस्तक, ऐसे निकला गुस्सा
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:12 PM IST
पुलिस का खौफ अब तस्करों के मन से समाप्त हो चुका है। ऐसा ही कुछ अलवर जिले में देखने को मिल रहा है। प्रतिदिन इस जिले में गो-तस्कर पुलिस और ग्रामीणों पर फायरिंग कर फरार हो रहे है। आज सुबह भी गो-तस्करों ने बहरोड़ क्षेत्र में ना केवल ग्रामीणों पर फायरिंग किया अपितु लोगों को वाहन से कुचलने का भी प्रयास किया। जिसके बाद से यहां के लोगों में काफी रोष है। जानकारी के अनुसार कई गांवों के लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर कई घंटे तक प्रदर्शन किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a1804f1c1b90268b5274","slug":"rajasthan-alwar-cow-smuggler-theft-cow-and-firing-in-behror","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.