बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पद्मावती विवाद: दो तारीखें जब होगा घमासान, दोनों तरफ है पूरी तैयारी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 03:33 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का नाम बदलकर जल्द ही रिलीज होने की बात सामने आ रही है। उधर, इस फिल्म का विरोध करने वालों ने भी आरपार की लड़ाई का ऐलान कर दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5325e84f1c1b40198b57b8","slug":"padmavati-controversy-konw-about-few-dates-related-to-padmavati-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0926\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.