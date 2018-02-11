बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस महाशिवरात्रि का है बजरंगबली से जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 50 साल बाद ये संयोग दिलाएगा अपार सफलता
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:40 AM IST
इस साल 50 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि मंगलवार को मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन बुधादित्य, स्नेह व सिद्धियोग का संयोग रहेगा। मंगलवार को यह योग बनने से शिवरात्रि का महत्व बढ़ गया है। शहर के प्रमुख मंदिरों में शिवरात्रि को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fceea4f1c1b9f268b9699","slug":"mahashivratri-2018-this-year-a-strong-connection-with-lord-hanuman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.