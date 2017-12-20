बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति ने अपनी दोनों पत्नियों के साथ की एेसी दरिंदगी कि कांप जाए रूह
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:09 PM IST
हाल ही क्रूरता को बयां करती घटना राजसमंद जिले से सामने आई थी। अब एक नई एेसी दरिंदगी हुई है, जिससे रूह कांप जाए। राजसमंद में शंभूलाल रैगर ने लव जिहाद का नाम लेते हुए बंगाली ठेकेदार की नृशंस हत्या कर दी थी, जिसकी देशभर में चर्चा रही। अब राजस्थान के जालौर जिले से ऐसी ही कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
