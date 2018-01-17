बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिस्टम हमेशा रहा है किन्नरों के लिए खिलाफ, चुनौती दे पुलिस में भर्ती हुए ये
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:27 PM IST
देश में सरकारों से अपने हक के लिए लड़ रहे ट्रांसजेंडर की राह सुगम नहीं है। सभी की बराबरी की बातें करने वाली सरकारें ट्रांसजेंडरों के मामले में मुंह फेरती नजर आती है। ऐसा ही कुछ राजस्थान पुलिस में कांस्टेबल बनी किन्नर गंगा कुमारी के साथ हो रहा है। यदि व्यवस्था साथ देती, तो गंगा कुमारी देश की पहली किन्नर होती, जो पुलिस की वर्दी पहनती। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी गंगा कुमारी पुलिस महकमें में नियुक्ति के इंतजार में है।
