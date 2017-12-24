बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'टाइगर' पर क्यों नाराज हैं ये लोग, पुतला फूंककर निकाला गुस्सा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
Jaipur
›
After the 'Padmavati', now the film is strongly opposed, why is there a dispute?
{"_id":"5a3f943c4f1c1bd0408bec05","slug":"after-the-padmavati-now-the-film-is-strongly-opposed-why-is-there-a-dispute","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:18 PM IST
राजस्थान के कई जिलों में 'टाइगर जिंदा है' फिल्म का विरोध किया जा रहा है। कहीं तोड़फोड़ तो कहीं पोस्टर बैनर जलाए जा रहे हैं।
दरअसल ये विरोध फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का नहीं बल्कि फिल्म के अभिनेता सलमान खान का है। सलमान के द्वारा समाज विशेष को लेकर की गई कथित टिप्पणी को लेकर लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f5dfe4f1c1b8d698c37f1","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-film-protest-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u2019, \u0939\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f50214f1c1bfc0f8b5a19","slug":"actress-shilpa-shetty-apologises-sc-st-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 FIR \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!