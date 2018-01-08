बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गैंगस्टर की जेल में रॉयल लाइफ, इस खेल में रह चुका है नेशनल चैंपियन
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 04:04 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सलमान खान को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर सुर्खियों में आया गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई जेल में भी रॉयल लाइफ जीता है। जेल में उसे मिल रही सुख-सुविधाओं का खुलासा उसके द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर डाली गई पोस्ट्स से होता है। अच्छे कपड़े और बॉडी बिल्डिंग का शौक रखने वाला लॉरेंस जेल में रहकर भी अपने गुर्गों के संपर्क में रहता है।
