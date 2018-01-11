बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a57569f4f1c1bc5188b4593","slug":"bypolls-congress-excluded-rahul-gandhi-from-this-list-ahead-of-bypolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस ने यहां बिसराया अपने नए कप्तान राहुल को, भाजपा ने बनाए रखा मोदी को अपना स्टार
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 05:59 PM IST
सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल माने जा रहे इस महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस ने अपने नए कप्तान राहुल गांधी को बिसरा दिया है। जबकि यहां कांग्रेस ने ही दावा किया है कि इस उपचुनाव में बीजेपी को हराकर फाइनल चुनाव में सत्ता की राह को अपनी तरफ मोड़ देंगे। दूसरी तरफ बीजेपी ने अपने स्टार प्रचारकों में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को सूची में पहला स्थान दिया है। दरअसल आज राजस्थान में उपचुनाव को देखते हुए भाजपा के बाद अब कांग्रेस ने भी अपने स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी कर दी है जिसमें कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का नाम शामिल नहीं है।
