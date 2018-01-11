बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा के फायरब्रांड योगी आदित्यनाथ नहीं हैं इस लिस्ट में शामिल, जानें...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 03:04 PM IST
उपचुनाव के मद्देनजर भाजपा ने एक सूची जारी की है, जिसमें फायरब्रांड नेता यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का नाम नहीं है। इस सूची में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह सहित 40 नाम शामिल किए गए हैं। दरअसल भाजपा ने राजस्थान में होने जा रहे उपचुनाव के मद्देनजर अपने 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी की है, जिसमें गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, नितिन गडकरी सरीके नाम शामिल हैं, मगर यूपी के सीएम और भाजपा के लोकप्रिय नेता योगी आदित्यनाथ का नाम नहीं होना हैरानी भरा है, जो राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a572b704f1c1b07198b46fd","slug":"bjp-release-a-list-in-which-yogi-adityanath-is-not-included-pm-modi-and-shah-at-the-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.