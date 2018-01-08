बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोधियों पर वंशवाद और जातिवाद का आरोप लगाने वाली भाजपा भी इसी रंग में, जानें कहां....
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 08:56 AM IST
भाजपा में मोदी-शाह के युग के आने के बाद दोनों ने विरोधियों के सबसे अधिक जातिवाद और वंशवाद के मुद्दे पर घेरा है। लेकिन गुजरात चुनाव के नतीजों ने भाजपा के केन्द्रीय नेतृत्व को भी राजनीति की इस पुरानी चाल चलने पर मजबूर कर दिया है। दरअसल पार्टी ने राजस्थान में होने जा रहे महत्वपूर्ण उपचुनाव के लिए वंशवाद और जातिवाद के आधार पर ही टिकिट बांटे है। तीन माह तक इन चुनावों के लिए भाजपा मंथन करती रही और अंत में टिकिट दिया गया जाति और वंश के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a52e4e44f1c1b0e788b72c9","slug":"bjp-rajasthan-distribute-ticket-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u200b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.