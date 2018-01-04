बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जातिवाद और वंशवाद पर ही दांव लगाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस-भाजपा, जानिए कहां..
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 10:04 AM IST
विकास और नयी राजनीति के दावे करने वाली देश की दो मुख्य पार्टी कांग्रेस और भाजपा आज भी वंशवाद और जातिवाद का मोह नहीं छोड़ सकी है। ऐसा ही कुछ राजस्थान में होने वाले उपचुनाव में देखने को मिल रहा है। दरअसल राजस्थान में 29 जनवरी को तीन उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान होना है। जिसके लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया बुधवार से प्रारंभ हो गई। जातिवाद और वंशवाद के आधार पर उम्मीदवारों का चयन करने में जुटी दोनों ही पार्टी संभवत: आज आधिकारिक रुप से प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर सकती है।
