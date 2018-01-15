बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भाजपा-कांग्रेस क्यों जुटी इनकी मान-मनौव्वल में, जानें...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 11:42 AM IST
अपनी ही पार्टी में उपेक्षा सहने वाले कई नेता अक्सर चुनावों का इंतजार करते है और पार्टी प्रत्याशी के विरुद्ध ही ताल ठोक देते है। ऐसा ही कुछ राजस्थान में होने जा रहे तीन महत्वपूर्ण चुनावों में देखने को मिल रहा है। दरअसल आज उपचुनावों की प्रक्रिया में नाम वापसी का आखिरी दिन है।
इसलिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों के नेता बागियों और निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों की मान-मनौव्व्ल में जुटे है। इन तीन उपचुनाव में नामांकन के अखिरी दिन तक 50 से ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चा दाखिल किया था। वहीं आज शाम तक स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी कि कुल कितने उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में होंगे। अगली स्लाइड देखें
