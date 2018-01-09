बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस आज यहां भी करेगी शक्ति प्रदर्शन, इसलिए जमा होंगे दिग्गज...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:26 AM IST
पहले उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा और अब नामांकन को लेकर भाजपा की सुस्ती राजनीतिक दिग्गजों को हैरान कर रही है। राजस्थान में होने जा रहे तीन महत्वूर्ण उपचुनावों के लिए जहां कांग्रेस दिग्गजों को एक मंच पर लाकर मतदाता को लुभाने का प्रयास कर रही है, वहीं सत्तारुढ़ भाजपा में इस तरह का कोई उत्साह राजस्थान में नजर नहीं आ रहा है। शक्ति प्रदर्शन की कड़ी में राजस्थान के दिग्गज कांग्रेसी अलवर के बाद आज फिर से मांडलगढ़ में नजर आएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5453174f1c1b346f8b5b91","slug":"bjp-congress-candidate-in-rajasthan-filing-nomination-for-by-poll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0906\u091c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.