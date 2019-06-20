शहर चुनें

who is Sanjiv Bhatt who Sacked from IPS Officer post in 2015, know All About

कौन हैं बर्खास्त आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट, जिन्हें अदालत से सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 02:23 PM IST
संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
गुजरात के बर्खास्त आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट्ट को जामनगर कोर्ट ने 30 साल पहले हिरासत में हुई एक मौत के मामले में दोषी करार दिया है। कोर्ट इस मामले में संजीव भट्ट को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। इस मामले में एक और पुलिस अधिकारी प्रवीण सिंह झाला को भी आजीवन कारावस की सजा सुनाई गई है।
