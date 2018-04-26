बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae185574f1c1b61098b664a","slug":"there-are-many-so-called-baba-who-used-to-have-sex-with-women-under-the-guise-of-preaching","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0925\u093e\u0915\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 '\u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
महिलाओं से यौन संबंध बनाते थे ये तथाकथित बाबा, एक नहीं ऐसे कई 'आसाराम' हैं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 01:22 PM IST
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म केस में दोषी आसाराम अकेला कथित धर्मगुरु नहीं है। पहले भी तथाकथित संत सलाखों के पीछे जा चुके हैं। कई ऐसे बाबा भी हैं जो विभिन्न वजहों से चर्चाओं में रहे। ऐसे बाबाओं पर डालते हैं एक नजर।
ये हैं सिक्किम हाईकोर्ट के रिटायर्ड जज एसएस भार्गव। दिसंबर 2017 में जोधपुर कोर्ट में आसाराम मिले तो उन्होंने बाकायदा पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लिया। आसाराम तब भी जेल में था और तारीख पर आया था।
