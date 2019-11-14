शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Pakistan moves SSG commandos With heavy artillery near Line of Control, Indian Army Alert

पाकिस्तान ने सीमा पर भारी हथियारों संग तैनात किए एसएसजी कमांडो, भारतीय सेना अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 03:15 PM IST
Pak Army
1 of 11
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
एलओसी पर संघर्ष विराम की बढ़ती घटनाओं के बीच पाकिस्तान उकसावे वाली कार्रवाइयों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। पाकिस्तानी सेना ने भारत के साथ लगी नियंत्रण रेखा के पास अपने तोप रेजीमेंट को एसएसजी कमांडो यूनिट के साथ तैनात किया है। इसके बाद भारतीय सेना ने भी सीमा से लगे इलाकों में गश्त को बढ़ा दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
pakistan ssg commandos pakistan army ssg commandos pak army commando
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शिवसेना का इतिहास
India News

भाजपा को आंख दिखाने वाली शिवसेना का इतिहास, पहली बार में ही चुने गए थे 52 विधायक

10 नवंबर 2019

अपनी मां के साथ गौरव
India News

विधवा मां के लिए आत्मनिर्भर योग्य वर खोजता बेटा

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Indian Army
India News

युद्धाभ्यास: पाक सीमा पर 40 हजार सैनिक, टैंक-तोप संग 'जंग' को उतरेगी भारतीय सेना

13 नवंबर 2019

राजस्थान के सांभर लेकर में रहस्यमयी कारण से मर रहे पंछी
India News

हजारों प्रवासी पक्षियों के लिए कब्रगाह बना राजस्थान का ये पर्यटन स्थल, जहर का शक

11 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
अयोध्या मामले पर फैसला देने वाले पांच जज
India News

Ayodhya Verdict 2019: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच जज जिन्होंने अयोध्या मामले पर सुनाया फैसला

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अयोध्या विवाद पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला
India News

अयोध्या पर दिए गए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की 10 बड़ी बातें

9 नवंबर 2019

वसंतराव नाइक, देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

क्या देवेंद्र फडणवीस भी नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे महाराष्ट्र में सीएम पद का ये तिलिस्म

8 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

गांधी परिवार से वापस ली जाएगी SPG सुरक्षा, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी को पुष्पगुच्छ देकर जन्मदिन की बधाई देते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

92 वर्ष के हुए लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने घर पहुंचकर दी बधाई

8 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
धरती पर अगर कहीं स्वर्ग है, तो यहीं है, यहीं है, यही हैं
India News

ऐसे बनी कश्मीर की पहचान 

7 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

Ayodhya Verdict: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार फैसले, जो भारत में बहुत कुछ बदल सकते हैं

7 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

'स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' ने कमाई के मामले में मोहब्बत की निशानी को पछाड़ा

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते दिल्ली पुलिस के कर्मचारी
India News

31 साल पहले भी दिल्ली पुलिस से भिड़े थे वकील, IPS किरण बेदी ने करवा दिया था लाठीचार्ज

5 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन से लाए गए मजदूर
India News

पांच साथियों की हत्या के बाद कश्मीर से कोलकाता लौटे 138 मजदूर

5 नवंबर 2019

सूफी गायिका सोनम कालरा
India News

कला संसार को कारोबार से जोड़ने की अनूठी पहल, वाद्ययंत्र बनाने वालों को मिलेगा मंच

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते श्रद्धालु
India News

उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ हुआ संपन्न

3 नवंबर 2019

US Special Forces
India News

ऑपरेशन बगदादी: अमेरिकी कमांडो हेलीकॉप्टर से आए और 15 मिनट में ऐसे किया खात्मा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली की तस्वीर
India News

देशभर में धूमधाम से मनाई गई दिवाली, पीएम मोदी का दिखा अलग अंदाज, देखें तस्वीरें

28 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपावली
India News

Diwali 2019: भारत के अलावा इन देशों में भी मनाई जाती है दीपावली, लेकिन तरीका है अलग

27 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस: बैंक मैनेजर से महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री बनने तक का सफर

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Pak Army
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
Pak Army
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
Pak Army
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
Pak Army
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
Pak Army
Pak Army - फोटो : Social Media
पाक सेना के एसएसजी कमांडो
पाक सेना के एसएसजी कमांडो - फोटो : Social Media
पाक आर्मी के बैट कमांडो
पाक आर्मी के बैट कमांडो - फोटो : Social Media
pak army
pak army
पाकिस्तानी सेना
पाकिस्तानी सेना - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पाकिस्तानी एयर फोर्स
पाकिस्तानी एयर फोर्स - फोटो : Pakistan Air Force (PAF)
मिराज विमान
मिराज विमान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Rafale Deal की नहीं होगी जांच, SC ने खारिज की पुनर्विचार याचिका, Rahul Gandhi अवमानना मामले में बरी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राफेल विमान सौदे में मोदी सरकार को बड़ी राहत मिली है. चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अगुवाई वाली बेंच ने राफेल मामले में दायर की गईं सभी पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं को खारिज कर दिया गया है.

14 नवंबर 2019

business news including aadhaar card bank account new rules 2:38

आधार पर पता और बैंक खाता खोलने के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

14 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:02

डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी एक-दूसरे में खोए रहते थे दीपिका रणवीर

14 नवंबर 2019

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट बिल 2:32

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला केस 1:27

फिर फंसा सबरीमाला केस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा पिछला फैसला, अब 7 जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited