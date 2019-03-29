शहर चुनें

नजर आया उर्मिला मातोंडकर का 'नेता' अवतार, मुंबई उत्तर से दिखा रही हैं दम

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 07:21 PM IST
उर्मिला मातोंडकर का नेता अवतार
उर्मिला मातोंडकर का नेता अवतार - फोटो : PTI
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री उर्मिला मातोंडकर अब कांग्रेस में शामिल हो चुकी हैं। पार्टी ने उन्हें मुंबई उत्तर से उम्मीदवार बनाया है। पार्टी में शामिल होते ही वह पूरे जोश में नजर आ रही हैं। लोगों से मिल रही हैं जनता को नेताओं के अंदाज में समझा रही हैं। 
उर्मिला मातोंडकर का नेता अवतार
उर्मिला मातोंडकर का नेता अवतार - फोटो : PTI
उर्मिला मातोंडकर
उर्मिला मातोंडकर - फोटो : ANI
उर्मिला मातोंडकर
उर्मिला मातोंडकर - फोटो : ANI
उर्मिला मातोंडकर
उर्मिला मातोंडकर - फोटो : पीटीआई
कांंग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करतीं उर्मिला मातोंडकर
कांंग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण करतीं उर्मिला मातोंडकर - फोटो : ANI
उर्मिला मातोंडकर
उर्मिला मातोंडकर - फोटो : PTI
