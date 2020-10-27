शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Important and big news stories of 27th October updates on Amar Ujala

27 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 06:35 AM IST
Big News
1 of 6
Big News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national amarujala top 5 news morning news top 5 news today latest news big news big news today

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दुर्गा पूजा
India News

Durga Puja 2020 : सिंदूर खेला की रस्म के बाद नम आंखों से मां दुर्गा को दी विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

26 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
big news
India News

25 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

25 अक्टूबर 2020

बोरीवली रेलवे स्टेशन
India News

भारतीय रेलवे स्टेशनों की बदल रही सूरत, देखिए इन स्टेशनों की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
big news
India News

24 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 अक्टूबर 2020

कोलकाता पश्चिम बंगाल में दुर्गा पूजा 2020
India News

दुर्गा पंडाल में दिखा प्रवासी मजदूरों का दर्द, सूटकेस पर सोता बच्चा और लोगों के मसीहा बने सोनू सूद

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Big News
India News

23 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

23 अक्टूबर 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जानिए क्या है पीएम मोदी की सेहत का राज, इस डाइट प्लान के जरिए रखते हैं खुद को स्वस्थ

22 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
big news
India News

22 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

22 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

21 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

21 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
Big News
India News

20 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

19 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

19 अक्टूबर 2020

इस महीने अब तक इन मिसाइलों का हुआ परीक्षण
India News

दुश्मन की अब खैर नहीं, महज 18 दिनों में भारत ने किया इन पांच घातक मिसाइलों का परीक्षण

18 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

18 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

17 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

16 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 अक्टूबर 2020

पीएम मोदी
India News

एक साल में कितनी बढ़ी मोदी की संपत्ति, प्रधानमंत्री ने साझा की जानकारी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वैज्ञानिक नहीं कुछ और बनना चाहते थे डॉ. कलाम, इस वजह से टूट गया था उनका सबसे बड़ा ख्वाब

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

15 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

14 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

13 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 अक्टूबर 2020

बिजली जाने से यातायात व्यवस्था भी हुई बाधित
India News

घंटों तक बिना बिजली के रही मायानगरी, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसा रहा मुंबई का हाल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
Big News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
india-us
india-us
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X