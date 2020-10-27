27 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

{"_id":"5f97723c8ebc3e9be6020440","slug":"important-and-big-news-stories-of-27th-october-updates-on-amar-ujala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930: \u0906\u091c \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
Big News
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
{"_id":"5f97723c8ebc3e9be6020440","slug":"important-and-big-news-stories-of-27th-october-updates-on-amar-ujala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930: \u0906\u091c \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f97723c8ebc3e9be6020440","slug":"important-and-big-news-stories-of-27th-october-updates-on-amar-ujala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930: \u0906\u091c \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5f97723c8ebc3e9be6020440","slug":"important-and-big-news-stories-of-27th-october-updates-on-amar-ujala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"27 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930: \u0906\u091c \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
- फोटो : Amar Ujala