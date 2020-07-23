शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Big and important news stories of 24th july updates on amar ujala

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 07:09 AM IST
Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
1 of 7
Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
amaruaja top 5 news morning news top 5 news big news big news today corona in india

ड्रग्स की लत
विशेष

निराशा, उदासीनता, अकेलापन धकेल सकते हैं बच्चों को नशे की ओर

24 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना की महिला अधिकारी
India News

संघर्ष का सिला: बेटियों ने आखिर जीत ली सेना में स्थायी कमीशन की जंग

24 जुलाई 2020

Corona Vaccine Tracker
India News

तलाश कोरोना वैक्सीन की: 165 से ज्यादा पर शोध जारी, चार ट्रायल के तीसरे चरण तक, जानें कितनी दूर दवा

22 जुलाई 2020

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

22 जुलाई 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

21 जुलाई 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पुलिस की वर्दी का रंग खाकी लेकिन कहीं सफेद भी, जानें इसके पीछे की वजह

20 जुलाई 2020

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

20 जुलाई 2020

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

19 जुलाई 2020

असम में बाढ़
India News

असम में बाढ़ ने मचाई भीषण तबाही, इंसानों के साथ बेजुबानों की जान पर आफत, देखें तस्वीरें

19 जुलाई 2020

अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

क्या सरकार कर सकती है आपका भी फोन टैप, क्या है कानून, कब-कब बना सियासी मुद्दा, जानें सब कुछ

18 जुलाई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

वो आत्मघाती कदम, जिनसे कोरोना वायरस से जंग में पिछड़ रहे हैं हम

18 जुलाई 2020

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 जुलाई 2020

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

17 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एक नया विश्व : 2048 में भारत की आबादी हो सकती है 1.6 अरब, फिर 2100 में घटेगी

16 जुलाई 2020

Swapna Suresh (File Photo)
India News

आखिर क्यों भारत में फल-फूल रहा सोने की तस्करी का कारोबार, ये हैं वजह

15 जुलाई 2020

एमक्यू-9 ड्रोन
India News

पाक-चीन के नापाक मंसूबों से निपटने को सरहद पर जल्द तैनात होगा सबसे खतरनाक 'पहरेदार'

13 जुलाई 2020

डेंगू के साथ और घातक हो सकता है कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

डेंगू के साथ और घातक हो सकता है कोरोना, यहां पढ़ें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

12 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

इशरत जहां से लेकर हैदराबाद कांड तक, ये हैं देश के पांच सबसे विवादित एनकाउंटर

10 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

आठ के दम से ‘बहरूपिया’ वायरस होने लगा ‘बे-दम’

10 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

‘कोरोना के हवा में फैलने’ वाले अध्ययन से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, यहां समझें क्यों?

9 जुलाई 2020

कौन है स्वप्ना सुरेश
India News

कौन है 'डील वुमन' के नाम से मशहूर स्वप्ना सुरेश, ऐसे बनी गोल्ड स्मगलिंग क्वीन

8 जुलाई 2020

भारत में कुख्यातों का इतिहास
India News

विकास दुबे ने ताजा करा दी देश के इन कुख्यात अपराधियों की याद, जानिए इनका इतिहास

7 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल सीमा पर तारबाड़ की कोशिश
नेपाल सीमा पर तारबाड़ की कोशिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे
दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे - फोटो : amar ujala
