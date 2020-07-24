Breaking News: अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार

LiveBreaking News: अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार
206 people tested #COVID19 positive out of 4,473 samples tested: Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura pic.twitter.com/zsxmZdYMnl— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020
Taking into account views of various stakeholders & expert bodies, Cabinet has decided that all public schools should take a break for next 4 weeks. This means that schools will be closed from 27 July & will re-open on 24 August: Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa President #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FN1mLK09gi— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020
Odisha Government issues advisory on workplace management after some government employees tested positive for #COVID19 at Lokseva Bhawan (secretariat). Entire office buildings to be closed for 48 hours in case of a large outbreak, as per the advisory. pic.twitter.com/aY8E6qHkwI
1,047 #COVID19 cases reported in Assam on 23rd July, including 219 cases from Guwahati. The total number of cases in the state stands at 28,791, including 19,350 discharged, 9,368 active cases and 70 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/aqaegnhVNq— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020
The total loss of earnings in Western Railway division on account of #COVID19 is more than Rs 1,837 crores, which includes about Rs 271 crores for suburban section and approximately Rs 1,566 crores for non-suburban section: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/h8ZWlLwgFK
कोविड-19 महामारी से संयुक्त रूप से लड़ने की कोशिश के तहत इस्रायल एक अनुसंधान टीम को विशेष विमान से भारत भेज रहा है।
23 जुलाई 2020