Breaking News: अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार

12:59 AM, 24-Jul-2020

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका में सभी स्कूल 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद रहेंगे। यानि 27 जुलाई से लेकर 24 अगस्त तक सभी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे। -साइरिल रामफोसा, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति



Taking into account views of various stakeholders & expert bodies, Cabinet has decided that all public schools should take a break for next 4 weeks. This means that schools will be closed from 27 July & will re-open on 24 August: Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa President #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FN1mLK09gi