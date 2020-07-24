शहर चुनें
Live

Breaking News: अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 02:38 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 24th July 2020
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : iStock

खास बातें

  • कोरोना के कारण पश्चिम रेलवे को 1,837 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का घाटा
  • असम में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 28,791 हो गई है
  • ओडिश में सचिवालय 48 घंटे तक बंद रखने का फैसला लिया गया
  • दक्षिण अफ्रीका में 27 जुलाई से सभी स्कूल चार सप्ताह के लिए बंद रहेंगे
लाइव अपडेट

02:38 AM, 24-Jul-2020

दिल्ली: कोविड सेंटर में यौन शोषण मामले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव दो युवक गिरफ्तार

मैदान गढ़ी स्थित एक कोविड सेंटर में 15 साल की कोरोना पॉजिटिव लड़की के साथ यौन शोषण का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़िता ने कोविड सेंटर में ही भर्ती संक्रमित दो युवकों पर आरोप लगाते हुए मैदानगढ़ी थाने में शिकायत दी है। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। 
02:33 AM, 24-Jul-2020

महाराष्ट्र: ऑनलाइन बेचे जा रहे बकरे

मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी में हाजी बकरी फार्म से कोविड19 के मद्देनजर इस बार ईद के मौके पर ऑनलाइन बकरे बेचे रहे हैं। फार्म के मालिक वसीम खान कहते हैं कि ग्राहक बकरियों की तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं और वे जो चाहें चुन सकते हैं। हम भीड़ से बचने के लिए बकरों को सीधे उनके घरों में पहुंचते हैं।
02:11 AM, 24-Jul-2020

अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार

जॉन्स कॉपकिन्स विश्वविद्यालय के अनुसार अमेरिका में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार चली गई है।
01:02 AM, 24-Jul-2020

त्रिपुरा में गुरुवार को 206 नए मामले आए

त्रिपुरा में गुरुवार को 4,473 नमूनों की जांच के बाद 206 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। - बिप्लब कुमार देब, मुख्यमंत्री
 
12:59 AM, 24-Jul-2020

कोरोना के कारण दक्षिण अफ्रीका में सभी स्कूल 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका में सभी स्कूल 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद रहेंगे। यानि 27 जुलाई से लेकर 24 अगस्त तक सभी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे। -साइरिल रामफोसा, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति 
 
12:46 AM, 24-Jul-2020

कोरोना को लेकर ओडिशा में लोकसभा भवन 48 घंटे के लिए सील

कर्मचारियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद ओडिशा सरकार ने लोकसेवा भवन (सचिवालय) को 48 घंटे तक बंद रखने का फैसला लिया है।
 
12:43 AM, 24-Jul-2020

असम में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 1,047 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए

असम में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 1,047 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए जिनमें गुवाहाटी से सिर्फ 219 पॉजिटिव केस हैं। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 28,791 है, जिनमें 19,350 डिस्चार्ज, 9,368 सक्रिय मामले और 70 मौतें शामिल हैं। -हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री
 
12:26 AM, 24-Jul-2020

कोरोना से पश्चिम रेलवे को 1,837 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का घाटा

कोरोना के कारण पश्चिम रेलवे को 1,837 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का घाटा हुआ है। इनमें से उपनगरीय खंड को 271 करोड़ रुपये और गैर-उपनगरीय खंड को लगभग 1,566 करोड़ का घाटा हुआ
है।
11:59 PM, 23-Jul-2020

Breaking News: अमेरिका में संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 लाख के पार

देश में गुरुवार को एक बार फिर कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड 45 हजार से अधिक मामले सामने आए, वहीं मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 30 हजार को पार कर गया। इससे पहले बुधवार को भी 45 हजार से अधिक मामले सामने आए थे और मृतकों की संख्या 1,000 से अधिक थी।
