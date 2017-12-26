Download App
आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरों में देखिए इन वजहों से बेहद खास रहा साल 2017

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 09:38 PM IST
2017 year ender picture, events and news

साल 2017 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर है। इस साल के खत्म होने में महज कुछ ही दिन बचे है। वैसे तो इस साल में बहुत कुछ खास हुआ, लेकिन उनमें से भी कुछ खास पहलुओं को हम तस्वीरों के माध्यम से पेश कर रहे हैं, जो इस साल के यादगार पहलुओं में शुमार है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

2017 year ender picture 2017 events 2017 news in pic new year More ...

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

गुजरात की सत्ता पर फिर BJP काबिज, 20 चेहरे जो बने रूपाणी कैबिनेट का हिस्सा

Gujarat government: swearing-in took place in which BJP twenty faces joined rupani cabinet
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

10 दिलचस्प तस्वीरें: 93 साल के 'अटल' की जिंदगी से जुड़े रोचक पहलू

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday see pictures of his life
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मिस वर्ल्ड 2017: मानुषी छिल्लर से जुड़ी वे बातें जो आप भी जानना चाहेंगे

who is Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar unknown facts
  • रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

जयराम की ताजपोशीः पीएम मोदी समेत ये दिग्‍गज होंगे शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल

pm modi and 12 cm will attend himachal new govt oath taking ceremony
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

राम मंदिर निर्माण में न आए बाधा, ‌इस मुस्लिम ने किया सुंदरकांड पाठ

Ram mandir construction in ayodhya so sundar kand in varanasi
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

भारत के खिलाफ चीन-पाक की बड़ी साजिश! CPEC में इस देश की होगी एंट्री

China and pakistan is looking for afganistan entry in CPEC project
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!