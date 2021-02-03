विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन का प्रतीक रहा है कंडेला, जानिए उस गांव का इतिहास, जिसने पूर्व सीएम पर लगा दी थी पाबंदी 

Nivedita verma
धर्मवीर निडाना, जींद (हरियाणा) Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 12:10 PM IST
काफी चर्चित रहा है कंडेला का इतिहास
काफी चर्चित रहा है कंडेला का इतिहास - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हरियाणा के जींद में जिस गांव में किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत महापंचायत कर रहे हैं, वह कंडेला देश में किसान आंदोलन का प्रतीक रहा है। 19 साल पहले इस गांव में हुए आंदोलन में आठ किसानों की जान गई थी।  19 साल बाद फिर से कंडेला की धरती से भाकियू के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत देश के बड़े किसान आंदोलन को नई संजीवनी देने पहुंच रहे हैं। गांव में होने वाली महापंचायत पर सभी की नजरें लगी हैं। 
 
