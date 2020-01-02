शहर चुनें

उत्तरप्रदेश परिवहन निगम का तोहफा, जितनी ज्यादा दूरी, उतना कम लगेगा किराया

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 08:17 PM IST
परिवहन निगम की बसों में बैठकर गए यात्री
परिवहन निगम की बसों में बैठकर गए यात्री - फोटो : AmarUjala
परिवहन निगम ने दिल्ली की ओर चलने वाले रोडवेज की हाई क्लास बसों में टेलिस्किोपिक फेयर सिस्टम (टीएफएस) लागू कर दिया है। इसके अंतर्गत जितनी लंबी दूरी होगी उतना कम किराया यात्रियों को देना पड़ेगा। दिल्ली की यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को 15 प्रतिशत की छूट मिलेगी।
धूमधाम से मनाया गया गुरु पर्व।
Gorakhpur

श्रद्धा और भक्ति के उल्लास में मनाया जा रहा गुरु गोबिंद सिंह का प्रकाश पर्व

2 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

भजन गायक मर्डर: कत्ल के बारे में पढ़ा, अब कातिल को जानिए..., हत्यारोपी की मां ने कही ये बड़ी बात

2 जनवरी 2020

BJP MP Ravi Kishan cremated his father in Varanasi
Gorakhpur

पिता को अंतिम बिदाई देते समय फूट-फूट रोये रवि किशन, बोले- खत्म हो गई मेरी दुनिया

2 जनवरी 2020

चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फिर जारी हुईं उपद्रवियों की तस्वीरें, लिखा-बताएं पहचान, ले जाएं इनाम

2 जनवरी 2020

IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

रिश्तों का कत्ल: जिसे भरी सभा में सम्मान से पहनाई थी पगड़ी, घनिष्ठ चेले ने उसी गुरु को दी खौफनाक मौत

2 जनवरी 2020

UP roadways
UP roadways - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन
उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
UP roadways
UP roadways
