शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   UP Highest Flag Will fly in Ramgarh taal Gorakhpur by CM Yogi adityanath

यूपी के इस जिले में फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी एक झलक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:18 AM IST
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा।
1 of 5
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर महोत्सव के समापन के मौके पर 13 जनवरी को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रामगढ़ ताल के किनारे लगाए गए प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचे तिरंगे (246 फीट) को फहराएंगे। वर्तमान में प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा गाजियाबाद के मुखर्जी पार्क में लगा है। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री कोणार्क मंदिर की तर्ज पर बने जेट्टी प्रवेश द्वार और बुद्ध प्रवेश द्वार का भी लोकार्पण करेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur news sabse uncha tiranga kaha par hai up me sabse unvha jhanda gorakhpur latest news ramgarh tal gorakhpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर: गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी में अब तक का सबसे खास चिड़ियाघर बनकर तैयार, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी पहली झलक

9 जनवरी 2021

11 जनवरी को फिर से परखी जाएंगी कोविड टीकाकरण की तैयारियां।
Gorakhpur

कोविड टीकाकरण का दूसरा पूर्वाभ्यास कल, शहर के 84 बूथों पर मौजूद रहेंगे दो-दो पुलिसकर्मी

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड: पुजारी के कमरे से अलग बनी कोठरी में कैसे पहुंची महिला, अभी हैं कई अनसुलझे सवाल

10 जनवरी 2021

Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड में कॉल डिटेल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सुबह से ही महिला को कॉल कर रहा था पुजारी, शाम को गई थी मंदिर

10 जनवरी 2021

क्या आप किसी मुकदमें में फंसे हैं ? आज ही बुक करें गया में अमावस्या पर पितृ तर्पण और पाएं निवारण
Puja

क्या आप किसी मुकदमें में फंसे हैं ? आज ही बुक करें गया में अमावस्या पर पितृ तर्पण और पाएं निवारण
cremation ground accident news
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सामने आए चौंकाने वाले सबूत, फाइल अक्तूबर के बाद बनी, हस्ताक्षर 30 सितंबर से पहले के

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा।
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल प्रवेश द्वार।
रामगढ़ताल प्रवेश द्वार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X