लॉकडाउन: गोरखपुर में तीसरे दिन शहर में छाई रही खामोशी, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा हाल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Mon, 03 May 2021 01:32 PM IST
gorakhpur lockdown
gorakhpur lockdown - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन के तीसरे दिन सोमवार को शहरी इलाकों में तो सन्नाटा रहा, लेकिन मतगणना की वजह से देहातों, कस्बों और ब्लॉक मुख्यालय के आस-पास आम दिनों जैसी ही चहल-पहल रही। शहर की सड़कों, चौराहों और बाजारों में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।
