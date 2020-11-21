शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: नेपाल में चीन के खिलाफ छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगाए नारे

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 06:08 PM IST
nepal news
1 of 5
nepal news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल काठमांडू में स्वतंत्र युवा समूह के छात्रों ने चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। इस उन्होंने सीमा उल्लंघन और नेपाली भूमि पर कब्जे सहित आंतरिक मामले में हस्तक्षेप का आरोप लगाया। साथ ही उन्होंने प्रदर्शन के दौरान 'गो बैक चाइना' का नारा लगाया।
 
