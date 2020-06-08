1970 में अत्याधुनिक तरीके से बना था ये काठ बंगला, अब बदल गई है इसकी सूरत, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ede1a698ebc3e9027451988","slug":"special-story-of-sohagibarwa-katha-bangla-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1970 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0920 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MaharajGanj news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ede1a698ebc3e9027451988","slug":"special-story-of-sohagibarwa-katha-bangla-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1970 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0920 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MaharajGanj news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ede1a698ebc3e9027451988","slug":"special-story-of-sohagibarwa-katha-bangla-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1970 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0920 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MaharajGanj news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ede1a698ebc3e9027451988","slug":"special-story-of-sohagibarwa-katha-bangla-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1970 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0920 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MaharajGanj news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ede1a698ebc3e9027451988","slug":"special-story-of-sohagibarwa-katha-bangla-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1970 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0920 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
MaharajGanj news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।