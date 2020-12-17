शहर चुनें
गोरखपुर ही नहीं पाकिस्तान में भी है 'गोरखनाथ मंदिर', 169 साल पुराना है इसका इतिहास

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 01:47 PM IST
बाएं गोरखपुर गोरखनाथ मंदिर, दाएं पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
बाएं गोरखपुर गोरखनाथ मंदिर, दाएं पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर स्थित विश्व प्रसिद्ध गोरखनाथ मंदिर के बारे में तो आप सभी अच्छी तरह से जानते होंगे। यह भी हो सकता है कि इनका दर्शन करने का सौभाग्य भी आपको मिला हो लेकिन क्या आपने कभी पाकिस्तान के गोरखनाथ मंदिर के दर्शन किए हैं?
 
बाएं गोरखपुर गोरखनाथ मंदिर, दाएं पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पाकिस्तान का गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बाबा गोरखनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
