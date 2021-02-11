शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   gorakhpur zoo animals came from vinod forest

यूपी के सबसे सुंदर चिड़ियाघर में कल से आएंगे जानवर, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी एक झलक

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 11 Feb 2021 10:40 AM IST
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे खूबसूरत चिड़ियाघर में शुक्रवार से जानवरों को लाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर गोरखपुर जिले में लोगों के अंदर बहुत उत्साह है। बता दें कि जल्द ही इस चिड़ियाघर का उद्घाटन सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ करने वाले हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur zoo complete vinod forest animals vinod forest gkp kanpur zoo lucknow zoo विनोद वन

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
