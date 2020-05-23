शहर चुनें

lockdown 4.0: हजारों यात्रियों को लेकर गोरखपुर पहुंची श्रमिक स्पेशल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर की पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 01:22 PM IST
1 of 8
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लॉकडाउन में फंसे यात्रियों को लेकर शनिवार को श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनें गोरखपुर पहुंचीं। रेलवे स्टेशन आए यात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई और पहले से खड़ी बसों में बैठाकर घर भेज दिया गया। इस दौरान घर पहुंचने की जल्दी में लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल भी नहीं रखा। यह तब है जबकि शासन-प्रशासन लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक कर रहा है।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें शहर की दिनभर की पल-पल की अपडेट...
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
