तस्वीरें: घने कोहरे की चादर से लिपटा शहर, दिन में भी लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन

{"_id":"5fd2fee17242d1018d388250","slug":"dense-fog-in-gorakhpur-up-cold-increases-in-city-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Fog
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd2fee17242d1018d388250","slug":"dense-fog-in-gorakhpur-up-cold-increases-in-city-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Fog
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd2fee17242d1018d388250","slug":"dense-fog-in-gorakhpur-up-cold-increases-in-city-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Fog
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd2fee17242d1018d388250","slug":"dense-fog-in-gorakhpur-up-cold-increases-in-city-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Fog
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd2fee17242d1018d388250","slug":"dense-fog-in-gorakhpur-up-cold-increases-in-city-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur fog
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।