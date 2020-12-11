शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Dense Fog in Gorakhpur UP cold increases in city see latest photos

तस्वीरें: घने कोहरे की चादर से लिपटा शहर, दिन में भी लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 10:52 AM IST
Gorakhpur Fog
1 of 5
Gorakhpur Fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में लगातार चौथे दिन शुक्रवार को भी शहर कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा। सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाया रहा, ऐसे में धूप निकलने की संभावना नहीं है। वहीं हवा का रुख पछुवा होने की वजह से ठंड और बढ़ गया है।
Gorakhpur Fog
Gorakhpur Fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Fog
Gorakhpur Fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Fog
Gorakhpur Fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Fog
Gorakhpur Fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur fog
Gorakhpur fog - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
