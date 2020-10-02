शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Demonstration in Nepal on making Dong the capital

तस्वीरें: दांग को राजधानी बनाने पर नेपाल में प्रदर्शन, आगजनी कर सड़क पर लगाया जाम

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, सोनौली।, Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 07:12 PM IST
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भारत नेपाल सीमा से सटे रूपनदेही जिले के बुटवल में शुक्रवार को जमकर बवाल हुआ। प्रदेश नंबर पांच की राजधानी दांग जिले को बनाने के विरोध में स्थानीय लोगों ने सड़क पर उतर कर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
